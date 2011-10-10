Steve Jobs died of respiratory arrest, tumor

BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO on CNBC says "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNBC says firmly believe that "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
Oct 10 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) co-founder Steve Jobs died of respiratory arrest caused by a pancreatic tumor, according to the death certificate.
Jobs died last Wednesday at his home in Palo Alto, California, at about 3 p.m., according to the certificate, which lists "respiratory arrest" as the immediate cause of death with "metastatic pancreas neuroendocrine tumor" as the underlying condition that caused the respiratory problem.
No autopsy was performed on Jobs, who was listed as an entrepreneur in the high tech industry with "some college" education on the certificate released by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.
Jobs died at the age of 56.
The technology icon was laid to rest last Friday at a non-denominational cemetery in Palo Alto.
Jobs was surrounded by his wife and immediate family when he died.
He had struggled with health issues but said very little about his battle with cancer since an operation in 2004. When he stepped down in August, handing the CEO reins to long-time operations chief Tim Cook, Jobs said simply that he could no longer fulfill his duties as chief executive. (Writing by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Gary Hill)
