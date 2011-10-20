Jobs refused early surgery for cancer - biographer

Oct 20 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) co-founder Steve Jobs
refused potentially life-saving cancer surgery for nine months,
shrugging off protests from his family and opting instead for
alternative medicine, according to the tech visionary's
biographer.
When Jobs eventually sought surgery, the rare form of
pancreatic cancer had spread to the tissues surrounding the
organ, biographer Walter Isaacson said in an interview with "60
Minutes" on CBS, to be aired on Sunday.
Jobs also played down the seriousness of his condition and
told everyone he was cured but kept receiving treatment in
secret, Isaacson said in the interview, excerpts of which CBS
released on Thursday.
Isaacson confirmed details that had previously been
speculated upon or widely reported, including that Jobs might
have been cured of his "slow-growing" cancer had he sought
professional treatment sooner, rather than resorting to
unconventional means.
"He tries to treat it with diet. He goes to spiritualists.
He goes to various ways of doing it macrobiotically and he
doesn't get an operation," Isaacson said in the interview.
Jobs deeply regretted putting off a decision that might
have ultimately saved his life, according to Isaacson.
"I think that he kind of felt that if you ignore something,
if you don't want something to exist, you can have magical
thinking .... We talked about this a lot," he said.
The biographer did not specify which surgical procedure he
was referring to in his interview ahead of the Oct. 24 release
of the biography.
Jobs announced in August 2004 that he had undergone surgery
to remove a cancerous tumor from his pancreas. In 2008 and 2009
-- as his dwindling weight stirred increasing alarm in Silicon
Valley and on Wall Street -- he said first he was fighting a
"common bug," then that he was suffering from a hormone
imbalance.
In 2009, news emerged that he had undergone a liver
transplant. [ID:nN1E77O005]
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan; Editing by
Richard Chang)