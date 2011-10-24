UPDATE 1-Jobs says Bill Gates 'unimaginative'- biography

(Note language in paragraph 17)
* Gates "shamelessly ripped off other people's ideas-Jobs
* Biography hits bookstores Monday
By Soyoung Kim and Poornima Gupta
Oct 24 Steve Jobs called long-time rival and
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) co-founder Bill Gates as
"unimaginative" and not really a product person, according to a
biography of the deceased Apple Inc (AAPL.O) chief executive.
"Bill is basically unimaginative and has never invented
anything, which is why I think he's more comfortable now in
philanthropy than technology," Jobs told author Walter
Isaacson. "He just shamelessly ripped off other people's
ideas."
"He'd be a broader guy if he had dropped acid once or gone
off to an ashram when he was younger," Jobs added.
The biography "Steve Jobs" by Isaacson hits bookstores on
Monday, but was released earlier-than-expected on Apple's
iBooks and Amazon.com's Kindle late Sunday.
Gates, for his part, was slightly envious of Jobs'
mesmerizing effect in people but found the technology icon
"weirdly flawed as a human being."
But Gates, despite his differences with Jobs, enjoyed his
frequent visits to Apple's office in Cupertino, especially when
he got to watch Jobs' interaction with his employees, according
to the biography.
"Steve was in his ultimate pied piper mode, proclaiming how
the Mac will change the world and overworking people like mad
with incredible tensions and complex personal relationships,"
Gates said.
Isaacson's biography reveals that Jobs refused potentially
life-saving cancer surgery for nine months, was bullied in
school, tried various quirky diets as a teenager, and exhibited
early strange behavior such as staring at others without
blinking. [ID:nN1E79J29F]
The book paints an unprecedented, no-holds-barred portrait
of a man who famously guarded his privacy fiercely but whose
death ignited a global outpouring of grief and tribute.
Isaacson, in an interview with "60 Minutes" on CBS on
Sunday, provided more insight on Jobs' personality and
character traits.
While Jobs revolutionized multiple industries with his
cutting-edge products, he was not the world's best manager,
Isaacson said.
Jobs changed the course of personal computing during two
stints at Apple and then brought a revolution to the mobile
market but the inspiring genius is known for his hard edges
that have often times alienated colleagues and early investors
with his my-way-or-the-highway dictums.
"He's not warm and fuzzy," Isaacson said in the interview.
"He was not the world's greatest manager. In fact, he could
have been one of the world's worst managers."
"He could be very, very mean to people at times," he
added.
Jobs loved to argue but not everyone around him shared that
passion, which drove some of his top people away. While his
style had yielded breakthrough products, it didn't make for
"great management style," Isaacson said.
In one of the more than 40 interviews that Jobs gave the
biographer, the technology icon said he felt totally
comfortable being brutally honest.
"That's the ante for being in the room. So we're brutally
honest with each other and all of them can tell me they think
I'm full of shit, and I can tell anyone I think they're full of
shit," Jobs said. "And we've had some rip-roaring arguments
where we're yelling at each other."
'FEW OTHER VISIONS'
Jobs, who has revolutionized the world of personal
computers, animated movies, music, phones, tablet, digital
publishing and retail stores, would have liked to conquer
television as well, Isaacson said.
"He had a few other visions. He would love to make an
easy-to-use television set," said Isaacson, speaking of Job's
last two-and-a-half years of life. "But he started focusing on
his family again as well. And it was a painful brutal struggle.
And he would talk, often to me about the pain."
Jobs, in his final meeting with Isaacson in mid-August,
still held out hope that there might be one new drug that could
save him. He also wanted to believe in God and an afterlife.
"Ever since I've had cancer, I've been thinking about (God)
more. And I find myself believing a bit more. Maybe it's
because I want to believe in an afterlife. That when you die,
it doesn't just all disappear," Isaacson quoted Jobs as
saying.
"Then he paused for a second and he said 'yeah, but
sometimes I think it's just like an on-off switch. Click and
you're gone," Isaacson said of Jobs. "He paused again, and he
said: And that's why I don't like putting on-off switches on
Apple devices."
(Editing by Anshuman Daga and Derek Caney)