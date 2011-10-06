Astronaut pays tribute to 'visionary' Steve Jobs

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Oct 6 News of the death
of Apple's iconic leader, Steve Jobs, made it to the
International Space Station, where a trio of astronauts are
living, working -- and listening to music on iPods.
"In every generation there are great thinkers and people
that have the vision of what can be and then have the energy,
the skill and the genius to make it happen," space station
commander Mike Fossum said during an in-flight interview on
Thursday.
"Steve Jobs is definitely one of those rare individuals and
the world's gonna miss him a lot," Fossum said from the
research station orbiting 225 miles (360 km) above the Earth.
Jobs, 56, died on Wednesday after a long battle with a rare
type of pancreatic cancer. He had resigned as Apple's (AAPL.O)
chief executive in August.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz, Editing by Jane Sutton and Sandra
Maler