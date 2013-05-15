Apple tells U.S. of tough talks, not collusion, with publishers

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 14 Apple Inc responded
to Justice Department accusations it conspired with publishers
to push up electronic book prices, saying it negotiated with a
number of publishing companies separately and crafted different
agreements with each.
U.S. authorities have termed Apple a go-between among
several publishing houses who had long wanted to break
Amazon.com Inc's grip on the low-cost digital book
market, which had kept publishers' prices low.
The Justice Department accused Apple in April 2012 of
colluding with five publishers to push up prices as the Silicon
Valley giant prepared to launch its iPad in early 2010. It has
since settled with the publishers.
The publishers were News Corp's HarperCollins
Publishers Inc, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster Inc,
Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book Group, Macmillan, a unit
of Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH, and Pearson Plc's
Penguin Group.
In a filing dated April 26 and released on Tuesday, Apple
said that the major publishers were at the time locked in a
battle with online retailer Amazon over selling books cheaply.
But Apple said the publishers had decided, independent of
Apple, to eliminate discounts on wholesale book prices of
e-books, to sell lucrative hardcover books first to bookstores
in a practice called windowing and to take other measures to
push Amazon to raise prices.
When Apple, then in the process of developing the iPad,
approached the publishers to set up an online bookstore, the
electronics giant ran into opposition when it demanded that
Apple receive a 30 percent commission, that publishers not
undersell them, and that windowing be scrapped.
Each publisher had different counterproposals, Apple said in
a filing that described tough negotiations in detail.
"Early - and constant - points of negotiation and contention
were over Apple's price caps and 30 percent commission. After
Apple sent draft agency agreements to each publisher CEO on Jan.
11, each immediately opposed Apple's price tiers and caps,"
Apple said in its 81-page proposed findings of fact.
In one case, Apple appealed to News Corp, the parent of
HarperCollins, to press the publisher to sign an e-book deal. It
did so on Jan. 26, the day before the iPad launch, Apple said in
its filing.
For its part, the Justice Department has argued that Apple
and the publishers colluded to push prices higher via agency
pricing, in which publishers set retail prices, in order to
break Amazon's dominance. The result was to push U.S. e-book
prices up by an average of $2 to $3 in a three-day period in
early 2010.
Apple disputes this in a second filing, also made on April
26 and released on Tuesday. It says that e-book demand
"exploded" with Apple's iPad launch, and the average retail
price of an e-book dropped to $7.34 from $7.97.
In a filing released on Tuesday, the Justice Department said
that Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO at the time, "conceded the
price-fixing conspiracy" when he told his biographer that Apple
had "told the publishers, 'We'll go to the agency model, where
you set the price, and we get our 30 percent, and yes, the
customer pays a little more, but that's what you want anyway.'"
Jobs died in October 2011 of complications from pancreatic
cancer.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York. It is No. 12-cv-2826.