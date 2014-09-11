Health developers, doctors want to see more from Apple's watch

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 Technology pundits were
quick to predict the demise of most fitness wristbands and
smartwatches when Apple Inc launched its Apple Watch.
But healthcare professionals and fitness junkies were left
wanting to see more.
Observers say there is little evidence for now that the
device's fitness capabilities surpass the competition. Others,
hoping for groundbreaking health features from a company whose
Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook spoke of how sensors are "set
to explode," were left wondering what's in store for the
product.
Two people familiar with Apple's plans told Reuters the
company is planning to unveil richer health features and
additional sensors in later versions, the first iteration not
hitting the market until early 2015.
The sources could not be identified because Apple's plans
for the watch are private.
The Apple Watch, unveiled on Tuesday, is designed to be used
alongside the iPhone. Independently of a mobile device, the
watch can track activity: it uses an accelerometer to measure
your movement as well as heart rate. Runners can also listen to
music through a bluetooth headphone. Many connected wristbands
already on the market, such as Jawbone's UP or the Fitbit, can
do all that and more.
At this point, it's unclear whether the watch will appeal to
the two consumer groups most in need of health data:
Self-professed "quantified selfers" who regularly track their
own body metrics such as food intake and sleep, and those
battling chronic medical conditions and their care providers.
"I'd need to see data that it's useful before buying the
watch or recommending it to colleagues," said Joshua Landy, a
Toronto, Canada-based critical care specialist and the chief
medical officer for Figure 1, a health startup.
Landy said he would look at patients' data from the watch,
but would be equally interested in data collected in a notebook.
Danielle Levitas, a technology analyst for IDC, described
the health and fitness aspects so far as "table stakes."
"I was expecting there to be some true healthcare
applications that would take it a step further beyond wellness,"
she said. Levitas noted that the watch did not track sleep, like
Jawbone's UP wrist band, but said she did not expect this would
be a deal breaker for most consumers. Her primary frustration
with the watch was the decision to offload GPS and Wi-FI to the
phone, presumably to keep the price tag at a modest $349, she
said.
Apple declined to comment on future health offerings for its
watch.
INTELLIGENT POSITIONING
Apple may have longer-term plans for the watch as it moves
into the nascent but highly fertile field of mobile health.
Unlike, say, an iPhone, a wrist-worn device can pick up on far
more body signals, and in real time.
Policy experts say that Apple may have deliberately avoided
mentioning medical use-cases for the watch for now to avoid
attracting attention from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
In its current form, the watch would not pose a threat to makers
of mobile medical devices used by patients with chronic
conditions.
"Apple probably is very intelligently positioning its
products for use to maintain good health generally, which is a
perfectly appropriate way to avoid FDA regulation," said Bradley
Merill Thompson, a Washington D.C.-based FDA specialist with the
law firm Epstein Becker Green.
"There are thousands of unregulated wellness applications on
the market, so in a way Apple is joining a crowded field."
Health-focused iOS developers say they are already
brainstorming new watch applications. Despite the lack of health
advancements, there is hope the watch will appeal to a
mainstream market. Mike Lee, chief executive officer of
MyFitnessPal, said the sensors in the Apple Watch weren't
"revolutionary" but conceded it was better-designed than most
wearable devices.
Lee said Apple may have prioritized making the device sleek,
slim and wearable, rather than packing it to the brim with
sensors in its first iteration.
Nate Gross, a physician and cofounder of Doximity, a mobile
and web service that helps physicians communicate, praised Apple
for making the most of "cheap and consumer-friendly sensors."
Some doctors said they would be more likely to recommend the
watch, once developers build new medical applications.
Mango Health, maker of a mobile application that uses games
to solve complex medical problems, is already considering
sending medication alerts to patients via the watch.
"We'll see dozens of medical use cases over time," said
Mango Health chief executive Jason Oberfest, who works closely
with Apple. "This is just the beginning."
