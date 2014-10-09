Apple delays production of larger iPad - WSJ

Oct 9 Apple Inc suppliers have delayed the production of a larger iPad to early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The suppliers had planned to start producing the larger screen tablet in mass volume beginning in December, but have been struggling to produce enough new iPhones to keep up with demand, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1vOGmWU)

Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, which assembles iPhones and iPads, has 200,000 workers in China already putting together new iPhones and making items such as metal casings, the Journal said.

Apple is expected to launch the new iPads at an event on Oct. 16.

Asian suppliers expect Apple's larger tablet to have a 12.9-inch liquid-crystal-display screen with a resolution similar to the iPad Air launched in October last year, the WSJ said.

Data research firm IDC said in August that it expected tablet sales to slow globally in 2014.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

The company said it sold more than 10 million of its new iPhones in the first weekend they were available in September. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)