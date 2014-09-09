Apple unveils the Watch, calling it the company's "next chapter"

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept 9 Apple Inc unveiled its long-anticipated smartwatch on Tuesday, venturing into its first new market in several years with a wearable device tethered to the iPhone that will combine health and fitness tracking with communications.

It's the first new product to be developed and introduced under Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's reign, the next chapter in Apple's history. (Reporting by Christina Farr and Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)