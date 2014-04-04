Apple, Intertrust settle year-old patent suit

April 4 Apple Inc has agreed to settle
a year-old patent infringement lawsuit with Intertrust
Technologies Corp, a software firm owned by a group that
includes Sony Corp and Philips, according to
court filings.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Silicon Valley-based Intertrust develops and licenses
digital rights management (DRM) software, which is used to
protect and manage content rights for companies that distribute
music, movies and other digital content.
Intertrust filed a lawsuit against Apple in March 2013
saying the iPhone maker infringed 15 patents relating to
security.
The lawsuit covered the iPhone, iPad, Mac computers and
laptops, Apple TV and services including iTunes, iCloud and the
Apple App Store.
The case was in Re: Intertrust Technologies Corp vs Apple
Inc in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California,
No. 13-01235.
