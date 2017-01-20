版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 21日 星期六

Apple files $1 billion lawsuit against chip supplier Qualcomm

Jan 20 (WASHINGTON) - Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, following a U.S. government lawsuit which accused the chip maker of using anti-competitive tactics to maintain its monopoly of a key semiconductor used in mobile phones.

In the lawsuit, Apple accused Qualcomm of overcharging for its chips and for refusing to pay some $1 billion in promised rebates for chip purchases. Apple said in its complaint that Qualcomm withheld the rebates because of Apple's discussions with South Korea's antitrust regulator. (Editing by Alan Crosby)
