Apple files $1 billion lawsuit against chip supplier Qualcomm

Jan 20 (WASHINGTON) - Apple Inc filed a $1 billion
lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday,
following a U.S. government lawsuit which accused the chip maker
of using anti-competitive tactics to maintain its monopoly of a
key semiconductor used in mobile phones.
In the lawsuit, Apple accused Qualcomm of overcharging for
its chips and for refusing to pay some $1 billion in promised
rebates for chip purchases. Apple said in its complaint that
Qualcomm withheld the rebates because of Apple's discussions
with South Korea's antitrust regulator.
(Editing by Alan Crosby)