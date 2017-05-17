版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 19:40 BJT

Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers

May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.

The chipmaker said the manufacturers were refusing to pay royalties on the Apple products produced.

Foxconn Technology Group is the trading name of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the main assembler of Apple Inc devices. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
