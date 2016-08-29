Apple is sued over unresponsive iPhone 6 touchscreens

Aug 29 Apple Inc has been sued by
owners of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones who say a
design defect causes the phones' touchscreens to become
unresponsive, making them unusable.
According to a proposed nationwide class-action lawsuit
filed on Saturday, Apple has long been aware of the defect,
which often surfaces after a flickering gray bar appears atop
the touchscreens, but has refused to fix it.
The plaintiffs linked the problem to Apple's decision not to
use a metal "shield" or "underfill" to protect the relevant
parts, as it did on versions of the iPhone 5.
"The iPhones are not fit for the purpose of use as
smartphones because of the touchscreen defect," according to the
complaint filed in federal court in San Jose, California.
Todd Cleary of California, Jun Bai of Delaware and Thomas
Davidson of Pennsylvania are the named plaintiffs in the
lawsuit, which accuses Apple of fraud and violating California
consumer protection laws. They seek unspecified damages.
Apple did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for
comment.
Problems with iPhone 6 touchscreens were described online
last week by iFixit, which labeled the issue "Touch Disease."
That company sells repair parts and has previously analyzed
other Apple products.
Apple, based in Cupertino, California, sold 166.4 million
iPhones, generating $108.5 billion of net sales, in the first
nine months of its current fiscal year.
The case is Davidson et al v. Apple Inc, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 16-04942.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)