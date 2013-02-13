版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 19:49 BJT

Loewe shares rise on talk Apple bid talk

FRANKFURT Feb 13 Shares in Loewe rose 12 percent on Wednesday as traders pointed to market rumours that Apple plans to bid 4 euros ($5.4) a share for the company.

Shares in Loewe were up 12.2 percent at 1140 GMT at 3.10 euros.

Loewe said that it was unaware of any bid by Apple.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐