CORRECTED-Apple updates MacBook with faster processors

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to Apple updating its 12-inch MacBooks with Retina display and Force Touch trackpad. These features were available in the previous version.)
April 19 Apple Inc on Tuesday updated its 12-inch MacBook line of laptops with faster processors, among other features, and made it available in rose gold color.
The new MacBook is 13.1 mm thin, weighs 2 pounds and has a battery capable of up to 10 hours of wireless web browsing on a single charge.
The device, which starts with a price tag of $1,299, will be available for sale from Wednesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.