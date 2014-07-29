版本:
Apple updates MacBook Pro laptops, cuts price of older model

July 29 Apple Inc said it updated its MacBook Pro line of laptops with a high-resolution Retina display, faster processors and higher memory for a starting price of $1,299.

The world's largest technology company also lowered the price of its older 13-inch MacBook Pro by $100 to $1,099.

Apple shares were up marginally in premarket trading on Tuesday, after closing at $99.02 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
