Apple cuts MacBook Pro laptop price

Feb 13 Apple Inc cut the price on the base version of its iconic 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop with "retina" display by $200 as it revamped its top-end range of laptops.

The laptop will now be priced at $1,499.

