Apple's Mansfield no longer in exec team, moves to special projects

July 28 Apple Inc said on Sunday it
will shift Bob Mansfield, senior vice president of technologies,
out of its executive team to work on special projects.
Mansfield, who has led the development of a number of Apple
devices including the popular MacBook Air laptop, had at one
stage announced his plan to retire last year as head of hardware
engineering but stayed on to lead Apple's semiconductor and
wireless teams.
Mansfield is the latest addition to Chief Executive Tim
Cook's "special projects" team. In July, Cook hired a former
chief executive of French luxury group Yves Saint Laurent, Paul
Deneve, to work on special projects.
Last October, Cook overhauled his management team, pushing
out the powerful head of the company's mobile software products
group.