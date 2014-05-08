Apple's head of North America sales to depart

May 8 Apple Inc's head of North America
sales, Zane Rowe, will leave the company and will be replaced by
Doug Beck, who oversees sales in Japan and Korea.
"Doug Beck has done a great job helping to grow Apple's
business in Japan and Korea. His role is expanding to include
North America sales as well," Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet
said in an email.
Rowe joined Apple in 2012 from United Continental,
where he was the chief financial officer.
The reason for Rowe's departure, which comes just weeks
after Angela Ahrendts took over as head of retail and online
stores, was not known.
Rowe did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment. Huguet did not provide details on Rowe's exit or when
Beck would take over.
Beck has overseen Apple in Japan, which has been one of the
company's fastest-growing markets for the iPhone, where business
got a boost from the recent inclusion of NTT Docomo Inc
as a carrier partner.
Rowe's departure follows the exit of Katie Cotton, Apple's
head of worldwide communications, who was leaving the company
after 18 years to spend more time with her children.
