Apple to return some Mac production to U.S. in 2013-report

Dec 6 Apple Inc is planning to bring
back some of its production of Mac computers to the United
States from China next year, Chief Executive Tim Cook said,
according to a report published Thursday.
The company will spend more than $100 million to build the
computers in the United States, Cook was cited as saying in an
interview with Bloomberg Businessweek.
"This doesn't mean that Apple will do it ourselves, but
we'll be working with people and we'll be investing our money,"
Cook said.
He told NBC in an interview to be aired late Thursday that
only one of the existing Mac lines would be manufactured
exclusively in the United States.
Higher-tech products are largely made overseas, often in
subcontracted factories not owned by the brands whose products
they are making.
Cheaper labor costs have been key in encouraging U.S.
manufacturers to have move production to China, but with Chinese
wage and transport costs increasing, the advantage against the
U.S. has narrowed in recent years.