UPDATE 2-Apple to return some Mac production to U.S. in 2013

* Some Mac production coming back to US from China-CEO Cook
* Says plans to spend over $100 mln to build computers in US
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Dec 6 Apple Inc
plans to move some production of Macintosh computers to the
United States from China next year, Chief Executive Tim Cook
said in remarks published on Thursday, in what could be a
important test of the nascent comeback in U.S. electronics
manufacturing.
Apple makes the majority of its products, from Macs to the
iPhone and iPad, in China, the world's factory floor for
electronics. But like other U.S. corporations, it has come under
fire for relying on low-cost Asian labor and contributing to the
decline of the U.S. manufacturing sector.
Cook did not say which Macintosh products will be produced
in the United States. But the effort is expected to go well
beyond simple final assembly of devices, with Apple and unnamed
partners building most or all of the components in the United
States as well.
The company will spend more than $100 million on the U.S.
manufacturing initiative, Cook said in an interview with
Bloomberg Businessweek published on Thursday.
"This doesn't mean that Apple will do it ourselves, but
we'll be working with people and we'll be investing our money,"
Cook said.
He told NBC's "Rock Center" program, in an interview to be
aired later Thursday, that only one of the existing Mac product
lines would be manufactured exclusively in the United States.
Apple declined to comment beyond the interview.
Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross said it made sense for
Apple to bring some manufacturing back to the United States,
because some components were already being produced here.
Also, while cheaper labor costs have been a key factor in
encouraging U.S. manufacturers to move production to China,
wages and other costs have risen sharply - particularly in the
main coastal manufacturing centers. Labor costs, moreover,
account for only a tiny portion of overall expenses: the
research firm iSuppy says the total cost, including labor, for
final manufacturing of an iPhone 5 is just $8.
Cross pointed to other potential benefits of U.S.
manufacturing, including mitigating the risk of intellectual
property theft.
Cook has said in the past that he would like to see more of
the company's products assembled back home, but declining U.S.
manufacturing expertise made that difficult. The company
currently makes applications processors for the iPad and iPhone
via Samsung Electronics in Austin, Texas, and sources glass for
the same devices from a Corning facility in Kentucky.
MAKING STRIDES
Apple's shares rose 1.3 percent on Thursday, a day after
they fell 6.4 percent - their biggest single-day loss in almost
four years.
Analysts say the stock, which has been falling steadily
since September, has come under pressure from investors worried
about the rapidly intensifying competition from Google Inc
Android products.
Samsung in particular has emerged as a formidable
competitor, chipping away at Apple's dominance in the tablet
market and leading the smartphone pack in China, where the U.S.
company's smartphone market ranking fell to No. 6 in the third
quarter from No. 4 in the previous three months, research outfit
IDC estimates.
Samsung stock has climbed 8 percent since the end of
September.
Apple's domestic manufacturing effort will likely buy the
brand some goodwill at home, where the debate about off-shoring
has heated up as the economy sputters along. Beyond the
marketing boost, some analysts said Apple could blaze a trail
should it prove that American manufacturing of electronics can
be profitable.
"It seems to me like a nice time for Apple to do something,"
Gartner analyst Carolina Milanesi said. "If it can be a
profitable business, and others follow, then Apple has shown the
way."
Earlier this year, Google made waves when it announced that
it would build its Nexus Q home entertainment streaming device -
deemed by many analysts to be an experimental product - right in
the heart of Silicon Valley. Google said it hoped to speed up
innovation on the device and improve time-to-market.
And Lenovo - China's largest PC maker - this year said it
will move a limited amount desktop and laptop computer
manufacturing to North Carolina to be closer to the market.