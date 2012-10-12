UPDATE 3-Apple to host Oct 23 event, iPad mini expected

* Smaller tablet would be new segment for Apple
* 7-8 inch screen, seen to compete with Kindle, Nexus
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 12 Apple Inc will
host an event on Oct. 23, said a source familiar with the plan,
in what is expected to be the unveiling of a smaller iPad to
venture into a market staked out well in advance by rivals
Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc.
Speculation has swirled for months that Apple was planning a
smaller, less expensive version of its popular iPad to take on
cheaper competing devices, a move that analysts say may hurt its
margins but prevent its arch-rivals from dominating an
increasingly important computing segment.
The consumer device giant is gearing up to unveil a new
product at a major Oct. 23 event, said the source who declined
to be named, days before Microsoft Corp unveils Windows
8 and its new Surface tablet on Oct. 26.
The source did not specify what the product would be. An
Apple spokesman declined to comment.
News of the event was earlier reported by tech blog
AllThingsD.
The device, which many expect will sport a screen between 7
and 8 inches (18-20 cm), is deemed by analysts to be the iPhone
makers' attempt to finally get into the fast-growing market.
A smaller iPad will directly compete with e-commerce giant
Amazon's Kindle Fire HD tablet and Google's Nexus 7, both of
which have 7-inch screens and are priced at $199. The first
Kindle Fire, launched last year, went on to grab about a fifth
of the U.S. tablet market.
The Nexus 7, manufactured by Asus, has also seen a
successful start with the tablet selling out soon after launch.
One Wall Street analyst said he saw the smaller tablet --
dubbed iPad mini by the media -- while visiting component
suppliers in Asia.
"We actually had the opportunity to play with a pilot iPad
Mini used by one of the vendors," Topeka Capital analyst Brian
White said. "This 7.85-inch iPad Mini fit our hands like a glove
and we were easily able to tuck the device in our sport coat,
offering consumers a more mobile iPad experience for certain use
cases."
Apple events are typically among the most-watched items on
the industry calendar, monitored by consumers and tech investors
alike. The event in two weeks however comes at a time of
volatility for the most-held tech counter.
Apple shares were up 0.75 percent at $632.84 in the
afternoon, barely recouping significant losses over the past
three weeks as investor cashed out after it touched an all-time
high of $705.07 on Sept. 21.
While the stock is up 55 percent this year, it is currently
down 10 percent from its record high following concerns about
disruptions to iPhone supply after a September riot at one of
the plants operated by its main contract manufacturer Foxconn
Technology, and harsh criticism from consumers and reviewers
about a wealth of errors in its crucial Maps service.
NEW SEGMENT FOR APPLE
Apple's s fiscal fourth quarter financial results are
scheduled for Oct. 25, two days after the event, offering
analysts a rare opportunity to grill executives about their
thinking around a new product just after details are unveiled.
A mini version of the iPad marks a departure for the company
that now has just one 9.7-inch iPad, though it does come with
various storage options and starts at $499.
Late Apple founder Steve Jobs famously derided the 7-inch
screen as unwieldy for tablet applications, saying the devices
should come with sandpaper so that users can file down their
fingers to use them.
But an internal email -- revealed during a recent patent
trial against Samsung -- showed Internet chief Eddy
Cue arguing that there was a market for a 7-inch tablet and that
Apple should have one. The email, sent in early 2011 to top
Apple executives, said Jobs had warmed up to the idea of a
smaller tablet.
Struggling Silicon Valley technology icon Hewlett Packard
was among the first to show, albeit unwittingly, that
there was indeed a healthy market for cheap tablets. Sales of
the TouchPad took off after the company slashed the price to $99
from $399 and $499, after deciding to kill the product.