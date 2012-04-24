Apple infringes Motorola Mobility patent: ITC judge

WASHINGTON, April 24 Apple Inc i nfringed a M otorola Mobility patent in making its popular iPhones, iPads and other products, a judge for the International Trade Commission ruled on Tuesday.

Motorola Mobility, which is in the process of being acquired by Google, had filed related lawsuits against Apple in district courts in Illinois and Florida.

Apple did not violate three other patents which Motorola Mobility accused it of infringing, ITC Judge Thomas Pender said in a preliminary ruling.

The full commission will now review the judge's decision and issue a final ruling in August.

The case is at the International Trade Commission, No. 337-745.