版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三 01:01 BJT

Apple infringes Motorola Mobility patent: ITC judge

WASHINGTON, April 24 Apple Inc i nfringed a M otorola Mobility patent in making its popular iPhones, iPads and other products, a judge for the International Trade Commission ruled on Tuesday.

Motorola Mobility, which is in the process of being acquired by Google, had filed related lawsuits against Apple in district courts in Illinois and Florida.

Apple did not violate three other patents which Motorola Mobility accused it of infringing, ITC Judge Thomas Pender said in a preliminary ruling.

The full commission will now review the judge's decision and issue a final ruling in August.

The case is at the International Trade Commission, No. 337-745.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐