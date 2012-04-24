UPDATE 2-Apple infringes on Motorola Mobility patent-ITC judge

* ITC judge: Apple infringed on one of three patents
* Both companies hope to prevail in final ruling
* ITC final decision due in August
WASHINGTON, April 24 Apple Inc
infringed on a Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc patent in
making its popular iPhones, iPads and other products, a judge
for the International Trade Commission ruled on Tuesday.
ITC Judge Thomas Pender said in a preliminary ruling that
Apple infringed on a patent for eliminating noise and other
interference during voice and data transmissions.
The full commission will now review the judge's decision and
issue a final ruling in August.
Motorola Mobility, which is being acquired by Google Inc
, also accused Apple of violating three other patents -
including one for touchscreen technology - but the ITC judge did
not back up Motorola Mobility's claims.
Motorola Mobility had asked for the infringing devices to be
barred from importation into the United States.
The company said in a statement that it was pleased with the
decision.
Apple noted that it was found to have not infringed on three
patents in the case.
"A court in Germany has already declared this patent
invalid, so we believe we will have a very strong case on
appeal," said Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet.
Motorola Mobility has filed related lawsuits against Apple
in district courts in Illinois and Florida.
The legal challenges are a proxy for the larger fight for
market share between Apple's products and smartphones that use
Google Inc's Android software.
Google's Android software, which the company lets handset
makers such as Motorola Mobility use for free, has become the
world's No. 1 smartphone operating system, ahead of the iOS
software used on Apple popular iPhone.
Google has not been directly involved in the lawsuits
because it does not make its own phone. Its pending acquisition
of Motorola, however, will change that.
The ITC, a U.S. trade panel that investigates patent
infringement involving imported goods, is a popular venue for
patent lawsuits because it can bar the importation of infringing
products and because its cases are ruled on quickly.
Apple and Motorola Mobility have sued each other in other
venues. Apple's main U.S. case against Motorola Mobility, over
six of its patents, goes to trial in June in Chicago. Motorola
Mobility is also suing Apple in Chicago. That trial is also due
to start in June.
Apple and Samsung, which also makes Android smartphones, are
also battling over patent issues and their fight includes more
than 20 cases in 10 countries.
The case is at the International Trade Commission, No.
337-745.