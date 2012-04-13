German court upholds ban on Apple "push" email

FRANKFURT, April 13 A German court on Friday
upheld a ban on "push" emails in Apple's iCloud and
MobileMe services in Germany, ruling in favour of rival Motorola
Mobility.
The regional court in the city of Mannheim confirmed an
earlier ruling that Apple owes Motorola for using a patented
technology that automatically informs Apple customers about
their new messages on iPhones, iPods or iPads.
A court spokesman said Apple still had to refrain from
offering the "push" features in Germany, that it was liable for
damages and was ordered to provide information to calculate the
amount of damages.
Apple and Motorola - which Google Inc is in the
process of acquiring - are engaged in global patent litigation,
part of a broader legal fight over the smartphone market, with
billions of dollars at stake.
Apple is also embroiled in intellectual property battles,
with other mobile handset makers, primarily Samsung Electronics
, with many cases filed in Europe's largest market
Germany.
An Apple spokeswoman in Britain said the company disagreed
with the German court and would appeal.
Officials at Motorola were not immediately available for
comment.
Apple has previously told users on its website they could
get around the suspension of push services by adjusting their
settings so that devices download new email at regular
intervals.