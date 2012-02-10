版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 11日 星期六

Apple sues Motorola Mobility over Qualcomm license

Feb 10 Apple sued Motorola Mobility in a U.S. court on Friday over a patent license agreement between Motorola and Qualcomm, according to a copy of the lawsuit.

