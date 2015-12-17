版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四

Apple appoints Jeff Williams COO

Dec 17 Apple Inc said it appointed Jeff Williams chief operating officer and Johny Srouji senior vice president for hardware technologies.

Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing, will expand his role to lead the development of the App Store across all Apple platforms, the company said. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

