Apple talks to Hollywood about movie streaming-reports

Oct 13 Apple is negotiating with Hollywood studios to put movies on cloud servers, which would help users stream those movies on Apple devices such as iPads or iPhones, media reports said.

Representatives of the iPhone and iPad maker have been meeting with studios to finalize deals that would allow consumers to buy movies through iTunes and access them on any Apple device, The Los Angeles Times said citing sources.

The Wall Street Journal said users could stream the movies on their devices without having to manually transfer them from one device to another.

Apple declined to comment to LA Times and the Wall Street Journal. The company could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)