REFILE-Apple signs deal with Warner for streaming music -reports

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 Apple Inc has
signed an agreement with Warner Music Group for music licenses
in a push to create a streaming music service to unveil at a
conference of its developers next week, the New York Times and
Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing anonymous
sources.
The iPhone maker has been considering a music-streaming
service to complement iTunes, the largest repository of music
for sale, for the past year, but progress has been slow in
hashing out deals with music companies, sources told Reuters
earlier.
An Apple spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Apple inked the deal with Warner over the weekend for both
recorded music and publishing rights, the New York Times said,
attributing the information to people briefed on the talks. The
iPhone maker also signed a deal with the Universal Music Group
for only its recorded music rights, according to the newspaper.
Apple is also in talks for music rights with Sony Music
Entertainment and Sony's separate publishing arm
Sony/ATV, the newspapers said.
Apple may find it difficult to launch a streaming music
service at its developer conference, which begins June 10 in San
Francisco, without a deal with Sony.