UPDATE 2-Apple Music sets Aug. 8 as new release date for 'Carpool Karaoke'

LOS ANGELES May 30 Apple Inc's Apple
Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian
James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on
Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday.
The technology giant had previously announced that "Carpool
Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a
move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99-a-month
streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without
providing an explanation, Reuters reported.
The series for Apple Music is an adaptation of a popular
segment that runs during CBS Corp's "The Late Late Show
with James Corden" and sees him driving with a celebrity and
singing a medley of songs.
Corden will appear in the Apple Music series with basketball
superstar LeBron James and actor Will Smith, according to
Apple's statement. Other episodes feature celebrity pairings
including John Legend with Alicia Keyes and Taraji P. Henson,
and Miley Cyrus with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and other
family members.
New episodes of the series will be released on Apple Music
on Tuesdays, the company said. "Carpool Karaoke" will continue
to be a recurring segment on "The Late Late Show."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Jonathan Oatis)