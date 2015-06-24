Indie music body endorses Apple's new music streaming service

June 24 Apple Inc's new music streaming
service has been endorsed by the Worldwide Independent Network,
an association for independent musicians, two days after the
company reversed its decision of not paying musicians during a
three-month trial.
The endorsement follows a Billboard magazine report that
independent music rights holders Beggars Group and Merlin
Network signed royalty deals with Apple. (bit.ly/1eHiVvD)
Apple's decision of not paying musicians had became a
lightning rod for criticism in the music community.
The iPhone maker flipped its decision on Monday following
pop star Taylor Swift's move to hold back her latest hit album
"1989" from the streaming service.
"Apple listened to our community and then revised its music
service agreement, demonstrating that it is committed to
treating fairly all creators - labels, artists and songwriters,"
said Darius Van Arman, co-founder of independent label Secretly
Group.
Apple Music will launch at the end of June, offering
subscribers a large catalog of songs for a subscription fee of
$10 a month.
"Over the last few days, we have had increasingly fruitful
discussions with Apple," said Martin Mills, chairman and founder
of the Beggars Group.
"We are now delighted to say that we are happy to endorse
the deal with Apple Music as it now stands, and look forward to
being a big part of a very exciting future." (bit.ly/1dgoXBx)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)