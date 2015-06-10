Apple Music faces antitrust scrutiny in NY, Connecticut

June 10 The attorneys general of New York and
Connecticut are investigating Apple Inc's negotiations
with music companies to look for signs of potential antitrust
violations.
The attorneys general want to know whether music labels
colluded or were pressured into favoring Apple's paid music
subscription service, which was released on Monday.
Apple launched Apple Music on Monday, a $9.99-a-month
streaming music service that will likely alter the dynamics of
how consumers listen to music as the music industry grapples
with declines in downloaded songs and tries to figure out new
ways to get people to pay for music.
In a letter to the New York Attorney General, Universal
Music Group said it had no agreements with Apple or music
companies like Sony Music and Warner Music that would impede the
availability of free or ad-supported services, or prevent it
from licensing its recorded music to any music streaming
service. (on.ny.gov/1TahSnr)
Universal Music also said it offers limited exclusive
content to some music streaming services where such exclusivity
is not part of an agreement to restrain competition.
"This letter is part of an investigation of the music
streaming business, an industry in which competition has
recently led to new and different ways for consumers to listen
to music," said Matt Mittenthal, a spokesman for the New York
attorney-general, Eric Schneiderman.
"To preserve these benefits, it's important to ensure that
the market continues to develop free from collusion and other
anticompetitive practices."
An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the investigation.
Reuters could not immediately reach Connecticut Attorney General
George Jepsen for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
The investigation was earlier reported by the New York
Times.
