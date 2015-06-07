Sony Music CEO confirms launch of Apple's music streaming Monday -VentureBeat

NEW YORK, June 7 Apple Inc will
announce its new music streaming service on Monday, according to
remarks by the chief executive of Sony Music, Doug Morris,
VentureBeat reported on Sunday.
The announcement by Apple will be made during its Worldwide
Developers Conference, VentureBeat said, citing remarks that
Morris made in Cannes, France, at the Midem Music Industry
Festival.
A spokesman for Apple declined to comment. Representatives
for Sony Music could not be reached immediately.
As a music company, Sony Music's support would be important
for the successful launch of a streaming service by Apple.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Leslie Adler)