U.S. trade commission to probe Nokia complaint against Apple

WASHINGTON Jan 24 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it will investigate a complaint by Nokia Technologies alleging that Apple Inc has imported smart phones, tablet computers and other electronics that infringe upon its patents.

The USITC said in a statement it had not yet made any decision on the merits of the case by the Finland-based Nokia Corp unit, which is seeking a cease and desist order and a limited exclusion order in the case.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey)