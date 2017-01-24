版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 00:13 BJT

U.S. trade commission to probe Nokia complaint against Apple

WASHINGTON Jan 24 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it will investigate a complaint by Nokia Technologies alleging that Apple Inc has imported smart phones, tablet computers and other electronics that infringe upon its patents.

The USITC said in a statement it had not yet made any decision on the merits of the case by the Finland-based Nokia Corp unit, which is seeking a cease and desist order and a limited exclusion order in the case.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐