Apple says has never worked with NSA on iPhone backdoors

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 31 Apple Inc
responded on Tuesday to reports that the National Security
Agency had developed a system to hack into and monitor iPhones
called "Dropout Jeep," saying it never worked with the U.S. spy
agency and was unaware of efforts to target its smartphones.
Germany's Der Spiegel reported this week that a secretive
unit of the NSA, now under fire for the extent and depth of its
spying programs around the world, makes specialized gear and
software to infiltrate and monitor a plethora of computing
devices, including mobile phones.
()
The report included an NSA graphic dated 2008 that outlined
a system in development called DROPOUTJEEP, calling it a
"software implant" that allows infiltrators to push and pull and
retrieve data from iPhones such as contact lists. Der Spiegel
referred to it as a "trojan," or malware that helps hackers get
into protected systems.
The report, which surfaced on Sunday, did not suggest that
Apple had cooperated with the U.S. spying agency on so-called
backdoors.
The iPhone was a relatively new-fangled gadget in 2008. It
hit the market in 2007 and proceeded to help revolutionize the
mobile phone industry.
"Apple has never worked with the NSA to create a backdoor in
any of our products, including iPhone. Additionally, we have
been unaware of this alleged NSA program targeting our
products," the company said in a statement.
"We will continue to use our resources to stay ahead of
malicious hackers and defend our customers from security
attacks, regardless of who's behind them."