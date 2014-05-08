UPDATE 1-Apple close to buying headphone maker Beats Electronics -FT

(Adds quotes, details)
May 8 Apple Inc is close to buying
headphone maker Beats Electronics for $3.2 billion, the
Financial Times reported.
The purchase of Beats, which also runs a streaming music
service, would be Apple's largest ever acquisition, the
newspaper reported. It said the deal could be announced as early
as next week. (r.reuters.com/cap77v)
Founded by rapper Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine,
Beats Electronics primarily produces products under the brand
"Beats by Dr. Dre" and competes with headphones made by
Skullcandy Inc, Sennheiser Electronic and Bose Corp.
"This is really puzzling," said Forrester analyst James
McQuivey. "You buy companies today to get technologies that no
one else or customers that no one has."
"They must have something hidden under the hood."
Apple-watchers have speculated that the company that upended
the music industry - and today is the single largest seller of
tunes - was contemplating a Spotify-like on-demand music service
to go with its recently launched iRadio service and iTunes
store.
Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cooks met with Iovine, the Beats
CEO, last year on a potential partnership involving Beats'
planned music-streaming service, Reuters reported in March,
citing sources.(r.reuters.com/ter29v)
Dre - who guided the careers of a string of rap artists such
as Eminem and 50 Cent - compared his company with Apple in 2011.
"We're trying to eventually be second to Apple. And I don't
think that's a bad position," Dre told The Fader music
website.(r.reuters.com/cur29v)
Apple and Beats Electronics were not immediately available
for comment on the report, which was also carried in the New
York Times and Wall Street Journal.
Beats Electronics received a $500 million investment from
Carlyle Group in September that valued the company at
over $1 billion.
Beats also bought back in September a 24.84 percent stake
held by Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp.
