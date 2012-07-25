Apple releases "Mountain Lion" Mac software

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 25
SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Apple Inc
released the latest version of the operating software for its
MacIntosh computers on Wednesday, touting new features such as
better integration with the "iCloud" Internet storage service
and gaming.
The "Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion" was released a day after
Apple reported disappointing results that hammered its shares.
Mountain Lion, first unveiled in June during Apple's annual
Worldwide Developers Conference, is available as an upgrade from
the previous two operating systems -- Lion and Snow Leopard --
for $19.99. Macs purchased on or after June 11 will receive a
free upgrade, the company said.
The update includes more than 200 new features, including
integration with iCloud, desktop versions of Messages and Game
Center, a new Notification Center, according to a press release.
A future update for the new operating system will bring
Facebook directly onto the Mac, the company said.