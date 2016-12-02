Move to name Paris street after Steve Jobs has leftists up in arms

* Jobs, other pioneers, to get Paris streets named after
them
* Greens, Communists object over Apple's social, fiscal
image
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Dec 2 A proposal to name a street after
the late Apple Inc chief executive and co-founder Steve
Jobs has divided the leftist city council of a Paris district.
The local district mayor wants to call one of several new
streets around the vast Halle Freyssinet high-tech startup hub
the "Rue Steve Jobs" in honour of the U.S. inventor of the
iPhone who died in 2011.
But Green and Communist local councillors in Paris's 13th
district don't like the idea because of Apple's social and
fiscal practices.
"Steve Jobs was chosen because of his impact on the
development of personal computing and because he was a real
entrepreneur," said a spokeswoman for mayor Jerome Coumet,
defending the proposal.
She said other streets would be named after British computer
scientist and code-breaker Alan Turing, UK mathematician and
computer pioneer Ada Lovelace, US naval officer and computer
programming pioneer Grace Murray Hopper and French civil
engineer Eugene Freyssinet, who invented pre-stressed concrete.
Leftist councillors are not impressed however by Jobs'
reputation and heritage.
They criticised working conditions at Apple's Chinese
subcontractors as well as the iPhone maker's alleged tax
avoidance methods in Ireland, which have come under fire from
the European Commission.
"The choice of Steve Jobs is misplaced in light of the
heritage he has left behind," communist local councillors said
in a statement.
The Paris city council, in which leftist parties have a
majority, will take a vote on the issue sometime next week.
"Steve Jobs is not a perfect man, but he has changed our
daily lives by popularising computers, the mouse and the
smartphone," Coumet said on his Twitter feed.
Halle Freyssinet, a former freight railway station designed
in 1929, will become one of Europe's biggest start-up hubs and
will house some 1,000 start-ups when it opens early next year.
