University cannot get triple damages in patent fight with Apple

NEW YORK Oct 16 The University of
Wisconsin-Madison's patent licensing body will not be able to
extract triple damages from Apple as a jury weighs how much the
iPhone maker must pay for using its microchip technology without
permission, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday.
On Tuesday, a federal jury in Madison, Wisconsin said Apple
Inc infringed a Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation
(WARF) patent which helps improve the performance of computer
processors. The foundation is claiming approximately $400
million in damages.
With a verdict on damages that could come as early as today,
U.S. District Judge William Conley said in his ruling that WARF
could not prove that Apple infringed its patent willfully. It is
a welcome development for Apple, which no longer risks having
the damage award increased by up to three times, which is
allowed in federal law for recklessly infringing a patent.
Apple raised a reasonable defense in the case, Conley said,
and WARF "has failed to show by clear and convincing evidence
that Apple acted despite an objectively high likelihood that its
actions constituted infringement of a valid patent."
Representatives from WARF and Apple both declined to comment
on Friday.
WARF sued Apple in January 2014 alleging infringement of its
1998 patent for improving chip efficiency. The jury was
considering whether Apple's A7, A8 and A8X processors, found in
the iPhone 5s, 6 and 6 Plus, as well as several versions of the
iPad, violate the patent.
Cupertino, California-based Apple denied any infringement
and argued the patent is invalid, according to court papers.
WARF used the patent to sue Intel Corp in 2008, but the case
was settled the following year on the eve of trial.
The case is Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation v. Apple
Inc, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin,
No. 14-cv-62.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Christian Plumb)