BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
Oct 16 A U.S. jury on Friday ordered Apple Inc to pay the University of Wisconsin-Madison's patent licensing arm more than $234 million in damages for incorporating its microchip technology into some of the company's iPhones and iPads without permission.
The amount was less than the $400 million the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) was claiming in damages after the jury on Tuesday said Apple infringed on its patent for improving the performance of computer processors.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Tom Brown)
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.