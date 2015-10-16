Apple's newest courtroom foe is patent-savvy university

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 16 As a veteran of the global
smart phone wars, Apple is used to courtroom battles
with fierce competitors such as Samsung and
Nokia.
This week, however, a federal jury returned a verdict
against Apple in a lawsuit brought by a different kind of
adversary: a public university.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison's licensing arm, the
Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, convinced a jury that
Apple had infringed its patent for improving chip efficiency
when the company incorporated the technology into some of its
phones and tablets.
Research institutions and universities have not
traditionally been major players in patent litigation, and even
now schools still launch relatively few patent suits compared to
private companies - about 40 to 50 cases per year, according to
preliminary research by University of Alberta professor Tania
Bubela.
But within that world, WARF has become an aggressive
litigator. Since 2000, the foundation has filed 33 lawsuits
against 31 different defendants, according to a Reuters analysis
of federal court data maintained by RPX Corp, a patent risk
management firm.
In the current case, WARF is claiming $400 million in
damages from Apple. As the dispute over how much the iPhone
maker owes is hashed out, critics are questioning whether
schools receiving public money for research should be engaged in
hostile patent litigation.
WARF, however, has argued that such lawsuits are key to
monetizing inventions created at research universities, and that
protecting patents encourages innovation. The Apple trial is now
in the damages phase, and if WARF gets anywhere close to what it
is asking, it would be one of the largest patent payouts ever to
a university.
Attorney Michael Ng, who has represented Australia's
national science agency in U.S. courts, said that universities
are feeling forced into litigation. "In recent years there has
been a greater reluctance, for example in high-tech, to do
voluntary licensing deals, and that sometimes leaves holders of
intellectual property with no other recourse."
In its current lawsuit, WARF hired one of the country's top
patent litigators, Morgan Chu, to go head-to-head with Apple
attorney William Lee. And last month WARF sued Apple again over
the same patent, this time targeting the company's newest
products, the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, and iPad Pro. WARF also
sued Intel Corp in 2008, but the case was settled the following
year on the eve of trial.
WARF, housed on the university's Madison campus, has been
around for 90 years and helps patent and commercialize the
university's inventions. In 2014-15 alone, it provided more than
$100 million in direct and in-kind support to the university, it
said.
WARF declined to provide any of its staff to be interviewed
for this article, citing the ongoing trial. Apple also declined
to comment.
The patent at issue in the Apple suit was granted in 1998
and covered a "predictor circuit" to boost microchip performance
developed by a computer science professor, Gurindar Sohi, and
three of his students. Sohi declined to comment.
In the years leading up to the invention, Sohi's research
was funded in part by the National Science Foundation and the
Office of Naval Research, which provided about $200,000
annually, according to court documents. In 1995, he and another
professor also received a $2.3 million grant over three years
from the NSF and the Advanced Research Projects Agency.
All three of those agencies are credited in the patent
itself, which notes: "The United States has certain rights in
this invention."
Some legal experts have criticized lawsuits over patents
developed with public funding. "Government funding is being used
to go after some of our most innovative companies," said Robin
Feldman, a professor at the University of California Hastings
College of Law. "Do we want taxpayer money to fund this
behavior?"
Though universities are legally able to obtain patents,
considered a private right, on research funded by public
dollars, "This policy is being turned on its head," she said.
But WARF has argued in the past, as it did to the Federal
Trade Commission in 2009, that companies that infringe on
university patents should have to pay monetary damages. Such
penalties, the foundation says, encourage companies to license
patents, providing revenues on which universities depend on to
create startups and commercialize their inventions.
"In short, strong patents and a high cost for infringement
stimulate innovation," its managing director, Carl Gulbrandsen
wrote in a letter to the FTC.
WARF brought in nearly $152 million in income from royalties
and investments last year, according to its website.
