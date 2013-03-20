UPDATE 1-Software co. Intertrust accuses Apple of infringing patents

March 20 Intertrust Technologies Corp, a
software firm owned by a group that includes Sony Corp
and Royal Philips Electronics, said on Wednesday it has
sued Apple Inc for infringing 15 patents relating to
security.
The lawsuit covers devices such as the iPhone and iPad, Mac
computers and laptops, Apple TV and services including iTunes,
iCloud and the Apple App Store, Intertrust said in a statement
that gave no dollar figure associated with the lawsuit.
Silicon Valley-based Intertrust develops and licenses
digital rights management (DRM) software, which is used to
protect and manage content rights for companies that distribute
music, movies and other digital content.
The company listed major tech companies, from Microsoft Corp
and Samsung Electronics to Nokia
and HTC among its licensees. On its website, it said
it became a joint venture owned by Sony, Philips and Stephens
Inc in 2003.
"Apple makes many great products that use Intertrust`s
inventions," Talal Shamoon, Intertrust`s chief executive
officer, said in the statement. "We find it regrettable that we
are forced to seek Court assistance to resolve this matter."
Apple declined to comment.