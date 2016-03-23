Apple Pay coming to mobile websites later this year - Re/code

March 23 Apple Inc's mobile payments
system, Apple Pay, is expanding into mobile websites later this
year, technology website Re/code reported, citing sources.
The service will be available to shoppers who use Apple's
Safari browsers on iPhone and iPad models that have the
company's fingerprint technology, Re/code reported. (on.recode.net/1Ps325Z)
The iPhone maker is also informing potential partners that
Apple Pay's expansion to mobile websites will be ready before
this year's holiday shopping season, Re/code said.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)