UPDATE 1-Apple Pay coming to mobile websites later this year - Re/code

(Adds Apple response)
March 23 Apple Inc will integrate Apple
Pay with its Safari browser later this year, allowing users to
make purchases from mobile websites, technology website Re/code
reported, citing sources.
The mobile payments system will be available to shoppers who
use iPhone and iPad models that have the company's fingerprint
technology, Re/code reported. (on.recode.net/1Ps325Z)
The iPhone maker is also informing potential partners that
Apple Pay's expansion to mobile websites will be ready before
this year's holiday shopping season, Re/code said.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)