Apple Pay launches in Britain, with hiccups

| LONDON, July 14
LONDON, July 14 Apple introduced mobile
payments in Britain on Tuesday, hoping to make a splash with
consumers familiar with using cards for tap-and-go purchases, as
resistance from hold-out banks and stores appeared to evaporate.
Starting Tuesday, Apple Pay is set to be available in
250,000 sites, from Tube stations to coffee shops, supermarkets
and travel services, making it more widely available than when
it was first introduced in the United States nine months ago.
Users first load their credit and debit card details into an
app on their Apple phones or watches. To pay, customers hold the
device near a contactless terminal with the user's fingerprints
confirming their identity.
The service is one of Apple's biggest bets, a way of binding
customers more tightly to its phones and new smart watches, as
well as taking a small slice of every retail transaction.
Apple Pay will eventually be supported by all major British
banks. The last hold-out, Barclays, confirmed on
Tuesday its debit card users and Barclaycard credit card
customers will be able to use Apple Pay in the future.
However, there also were some first-day teething problems.
Another major bank, HSBC Holdings said it was having
technical problems that will lead to a two-week delay before its
clients in the United Kingdom can sign up to the service.
Morning subway commuters in the capital were greeted by
advertisements from several major banks encouraging the fraction
of their customers with the latest-model Apple phones, tablets
and smartwatches to link their payment cards to Apple Pay.
Tube-operator Transport for London and big retailers Boots,
the British pharmacy business of Walgreens Boots Alliance
; Costa Coffee, a part of Whitbread ; supermarkets
Marks and Spencer and Waitrose all lined up to support
Apple Pay.
Part of Apple Pay's appeal to banks and merchants is its
higher level of security than most other electronic payment
methods to date, and its ease of use, once customers wade
through the bureaucratic process of connecting their accounts.
But unlike the consumer electronics business, where Apple
regularly releases new computers or phones in dozens of
countries at once, there is no such thing as a unified payments
market, slowing expansion to further markets.
So far, Apple has been reported to be working to introduce
its mobile payments service in China, South Korea and Canada.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise and Steve Slater in
London and Julia Love in San Francisco; editing by David Clarke)