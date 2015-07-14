UPDATE 2-Apple Pay launches in Britain as holdout Barclays signs up

* Payments service will be available at 250,000 outlets
* UK tap-and-go payments have surged in recent years
* Apple Pay says Britain could become its biggest market
(Adds details regarding lower interchange fees banks pay Apple)
By Eric Auchard
LONDON, July 14 Apple introduced its
mobile payments service to Britain on Tuesday as Barclays became
the last major UK bank to sign up for the U.S. tech giant's
effort to capitalise on the increasing comfort among British
consumers with making tap-and-go purchases.
A quarter of a million outlets will offer Apple Pay, from
London Underground stations to coffee shops, retailers and
travel businesses, making it more widely available than when it
first launched in the United States last year.
Tap-and-go payments have surged in recent years, with
growing acceptance by banks, retailers, credit card issuers and
consumers. The tipping point in Britain came with the London
Underground's introduction of "contactless" payment methods.
"We actually think that the UK can be our leading market for
Apple Pay, given the unique characteristics (of the market),"
said Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay.
Convenience, as ever, is key and Apple says its new service
is even quicker than rival contactless payment options. Set-up
is via an Apple app on an iPhone 6 or late-model iPad. Customers
use the built-in camera to scan an image of their credit or
debit cards and then confirm their details by text message,
email or a phone call from their bank.
To make payments, customers hold their phone, tablet or
Apple Watch near a merchant's existing contactless terminal
while touching the mobile device's fingerprint ID button or by
double-tapping on the face of their smartwatch.
The beauty of the scheme for Apple is that it offers another
way to bind customers more tightly to its phones, tablets and
watches, selling more of its products, while also taking a small
slice of the bank transaction fees on each payment made.
However, UK banks have negotiated a harder bargain with
Apple on the interchange fees the parties split on each
transaction than comparable deals with U.S. banks, the Financial
Times reported, citing unnamed banking sources.
While Apple is estimated to reap about 15 cents on every
$100 worth of transactions in its home market, in Britain it
gets "significantly less" - only a few pence per £100
transaction, according to banking insiders cited by the FT.
RESISTANCE FADES
NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Banco
Santander were among the first banks to begin offering
Apple Pay to their clients on Tuesday, and it will eventually be
supported by all major British banks.
The last holdout, Barclays, confirmed on Tuesday
that its customers will be able to use Apple Pay at an
unspecified date in the future. HSBC will follow later
in July and other major banks plan to offer it in the autumn.
To start, 70 percent of all UK credit and debit cards will
accept Apple Pay, including cards offered by MasterCard,
Visa Europe and American Express. That figure will top
82 percent once Barclaycard is ready, Bailey said.
"We have been surprised that so many banks have signed up to
support Apple Pay," said Benjamin Ensor, an analyst at Forrester
Research. "It's worth asking what Apple Pay brings that the
banks can't do themselves."
His answer is that Apple has managed to win over banks,
retailers and even telecoms network operators that had refused
to cooperate with one another for similar services.
Ensor, however, has yet to be convinced that Apple Pay will
win both the hearts and minds of customers in the way the
company's other products have.
"Are people crying out for a really different method of
making payments? I think that's not yet clear," he said.
"Consumers just want to buy stuff."
Apple has signed up the London Underground and retailers
including pharmacy chain Boots, Costa Coffee and
supermarket chains Marks and Spencer and Waitrose in a
bid to increase everyday use of Apple Pay by consumers.
LOYALTY LESSON
The U.S. company had learnt from Apple Pay's launch in its
home market last October, when a number of major chains pushed
back because the service did not work with the customer loyalty
cards that many retailers rely on to collect customer data.
Last month Apple said it would begin accepting private-label
credit cards and that retail chains can work with the company to
upgrade their other loyalty programmes to work with Apple Pay.
"We are actively working with UK retailers on loyalty
programmes," Bailey said.
Analysts said that while contactless payments have caught in
London, adoption has been slower across the country. However,
Apple said it was working with retailers and e-commerce sites to
support take-up.
But the speed with which Apple has built consumer
electronics franchises, often with simultaneous product launches
in dozens of different countries is unlikely to be duplicated
with Apple Pay. Payment systems have a very different mix of
local players in each market, forcing Apple to develop
partnerships country by country.
"We are actively working on expansion plans," Bailey said.
She declined to comment on reports that China, South Korea and
Canada could be among the next markets to offer Apple Pay.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise and Steve Slater in
London and Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by David Goodman
and Tom Brown)