REFILE-Apple faces local battles as it prepares global payments push

* Apple Pay global expansion slowed by local payment
differences
* Seen likely to target countries with strong iPhone
penetration
* Australia, China, UK viewed among likely next moves -
experts
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, April 8 Apple has made
mobile payments look easy, after a decade of mostly failed
experiments by banks, telecom operators and retailers to woo
consumers away from cards and cash.
Apple Pay has taken the United States by storm since its
launch in September, and the company has said it already
accounts for around $2 out of every $3 spent using "contactless"
payments on the three big U.S. card networks.
But the tech giant will need a whole lot more magic as it
looks to extend the service to international markets.
Unlike the consumer electronics business where Apple
regularly rolls out new computers or phones in dozens of
countries at once, there is no such thing as a unified payments
market.
Each country is inhabited by often warring banks, credit
card associations, telecom operators and retailers, while
payment preferences and regulatory regimes can vary widely.
"Every market will have different local players, different
partnerships, different local standards, different economics,
different levels of cooperation," said Morgan Stanley technology
analyst Andrew Humphrey.
Apple Pay allows consumers using new Apple phones, tablets
and smartwatches to buy goods by simply holding the device up to
readers installed by store merchants. Its potential global
customer base is huge: the 800 million Apple users who have
already connected credit and debit cards to iTunes accounts.
But industry executives and analysts say that as the Silicon
Valley firm gears up to push into a handful of new markets in
the Americas, Asia and Europe this year, it must step gingerly,
one market at a time.
It is expected to turn to preferred partners in new
countries rather than the broad coalition of financial service
players it managed to assemble at home, where the contactless
market is relatively new, they say.
"Apple doesn't need blanket coverage to start," Morgan
Stanley's Humphrey said. "(It) can negotiate with a smaller
number of banks in each market."
Industry experts say the most likely targets are advanced
mobile markets such as China, Japan and Britain, and aggressive
adopters of new payments systems like Australia, Poland and, to
a lesser extent, Canada.
"Apple, being Apple, will force its way in," said Andrew
Gardiner, European technology hardware analyst for Barclays.
"The expectation in the industry is that Apple will be
launching in new markets in the next quarter or two," he says,
citing conversations he has had with credit card companies and
major banks in Europe.
ALTERNATIVES TAKE SHAPE
Apple itself is not giving any clues about where it might
move next. "Apple Pay is available in the U.S.," the official
site simply states. A spokesman declined to comment on plans for
international expansion.
An Apple Pay strength - that it seamlessly services Apple
users - also gives its rivals room for manoeuvre, given that
iPhones account for less than a fifth of the smartphone market.
In recent months, dozens of new investments and acquisitions
have taken place, led by Google's takeover of telecom
operator-backed Softcard and smartphone giant Samsung
Electronics' purchase of magnetic strip credit card
payment service LoopPay.
Both Google and Samsung look poised this year to have their
own beefed-up mobile payment offerings to compete with Apple Pay
as they seek to deny Apple a key differentiating feature to
drive sales of its latest phones and smartwatches, analysts say.
Meanwhile, major banks are looking to offer "mobile wallet"
payment apps of their own, using some of the same security
technology popularised by Apple. Many financial institutions
fear Apple Pay may one day overshadow relationships with their
own customers.
Credit card companies such as Visa and MasterCard
- which provided crucial early backing to Apple Pay and
are gearing up to support its international expansion - are also
looking to hedge their bets and back viable alternatives.
Analysts say Apple is likely to go after markets where
iPhones are already popular and where wireless payment readers
using technology on which Apple relies are widely available.
Timetric, a London-based financial services research firm,
says for example that Germany, where there is relatively low
iPhone usage and only a third of consumers own a credit card, is
an unlikely next stop.
"Innovation in payments is not viral like other types of
Internet markets," said Jean-Claude Deturche, senior vice
president at Gemalto, the world's largest maker of mobile SIM
cards, a rival mobile payment mechanism.
"It takes a bit of time. It is down to hard things. It is a
physical market, not just a digital one."
