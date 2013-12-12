UPDATE 2-Apple says death at Pegatron unrelated to working conditions

* Experts says death from pneumonia unrelated to work
* Pegatron says 15-year-old got job using someone else's ID
* Fair Labor Association says Foxconn meeting 60-hour-week
standard
TAIPEI/SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 12 The death of a
15-year-old worker was not caused by working conditions at a
Pegatron Corp factory, according to medical exports
sent to the factory by Apple Inc.
The boy died of pneumonia, the medical delegation said,
after he apparently used someone else's ID to get a job at the
Shanghai factory, which makes products for Apple.
Apple has taken various measures in response to questions on
whether its products are made in what amount to sweatshops. It
acted after about a dozen suicides, starting in 2010, at its
assembler Foxconn.
The world's most valuable technology company commissioned an
investigation of suppliers' Chinese factories last year by the
Fair Labor Association (FLA), which in a report on Thursday said
working hours at Foxconn now comply with its standard.
"Last month, we sent independent medical experts from the
U.S. and China to conduct an investigation of the (Pegatron)
factory," Apple said in a statement on Thursday. "While they
have found no evidence of any link to working conditions there,
we realize that is of little comfort to the families who have
lost their loved ones.
"Apple has a long-standing commitment to providing a safe
and healthy workplace for every worker in our supply chain, and
we have a team working with Pegatron at their facility to ensure
that conditions meet our high standards."
The Taiwanese company, which assembles Apple's iPhone and
iPad mini, had already concluded the death was not related to
work. The employee had only recently joined, and the assembly
line environment should not cause pneumonia, Pegatron spokesman
Charles Lin said.
The employee used his 21-year-old cousin's identification to
apply for the job, so the factory did not know he was underage,
Lin also said.
China Labor Watch, a New York-based rights group, said the
worker, who died in October, had a pre-employment physical
examination on Sept. 4 which showed he was in good health.
"Pegatron has strict measures in place to verify workers'
ages before and after they are hired, and we work with health
and safety experts to provide a safe working environment for
each and every worker," Pegatron said in a statement.
Lin said three other employee deaths this year, in March and
April, were caused by various medical conditions unrelated to
work at the factory.
OVERTIME
Separately, the FLA said in a report released on Thursday
that three Chinese factories operated by Foxconn, Apple's
largest contract manufacturer, now limit working hours to 60 per
week. Foxconn is the holding company for Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd.
"FLA's expectation is that Apple, working with Foxconn, will
continue to rigorously monitor working hours to ensure that they
comply with the FLA standard of 60 hours per week but also make
progress toward the Chinese legal limit of 49 hours per week,"
FLA President and Chief Executive Auret van Heerden said in a
statement.
Washington-based FLA in March last year set a deadline of
July 1 this year to comply with China's weekly limit and
36-hours-per-month overtime cap, but Foxconn said it needed more
time.
At that time, the FLA said some of the 170,000 employees at
the factories in Longhua, Chengdu and Guanlan worked up to 80
hours of overtime per month. By May this year, the FLA said
Foxconn had resolved 98 percent of issues raised in its initial
investigation, including cutting working hours and overtime.
Apple said Foxconn had shortened its average work week to 53
hours. "Our suppliers must live up to the toughest standards in
the industry if they want to keep doing business with Apple," it
said.
Many Foxconn workers - migrants from other parts of China -
have said they do not want overtime to be redueced -- they want
to make as much money as possible in a short time.