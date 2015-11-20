Apple wins patent trial against Pendrell subsidiary

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
MARSHALL, Texas Nov 20 A U.S. jury on Friday found Apple Inc did not infringe five patents owned by a Pendrell Corp subsidiary at trial in a Texas federal court.
The jury also found that Apple did not prove that the patents were invalid. No damages were awarded to Pendrell subsidiary ContentGuard Holdings. (Reporting by Lisa Bose McDermott; Writing by Dan Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators said on Thursday they found no evidence of any defects in Tesla electric cars after investigating the death of a man whose Model S collided with a truck while he was using its Autopilot system, the first fatality involving semi-autonomous driving software.