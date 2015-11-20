版本:
2015年 11月 21日 星期六 05:26 BJT

Apple wins patent trial against Pendrell subsidiary

MARSHALL, Texas Nov 20 A U.S. jury on Friday found Apple Inc did not infringe five patents owned by a Pendrell Corp subsidiary at trial in a Texas federal court.

The jury also found that Apple did not prove that the patents were invalid. No damages were awarded to Pendrell subsidiary ContentGuard Holdings. (Reporting by Lisa Bose McDermott; Writing by Dan Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

