FACTBOX-New iPhone has similar specs to rival devices

, Oct 4 Here's how the Apple Inc ( AAPL.O ) iPhone 4S stacks up to rival devices from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ( 005930.KS ), HTC Corp ( 2498.TW ) and Motorola Mobility ( MMI.N ) .

iPhone 4S:

Price: starts at $199 w/contract on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint

Operating System: iOS 5

Network: HSPA+ AT&T, CDMA Verizon, Sprint

Memory: Starts at 16 GB

Processor: dual-core, twice as fast as iPhone 4 processor

but Apple declined to disclose actual speeds

Camera: 8 megapixel

Display: 3.5 inch

Samsung Galaxy S II:

Price: $229.99 w/contract at T-Mobile USA

Operating system: Android

Network: WiMax, HSPA

Memory: 16 GB

Processor: 1.2 Ghz dual core

Camera: 8 megapixel

Display size: 4.5 inch

Motorola Droid Bionic:

Price: at Verizon Wireless - $300 w/contract

Operating System: Android

Network: LTE/CDMA

Memory: 16 GB

Processor: 1 Ghz dual-core

Camera: 8 Megapixel

Display size: 4.3 inch

HTC Sensation 4G

Price at T-Mobile -$200 w/contract

Operating System: Android

Network: HSDPA Plus

Memory: 1 GB

Processor: 1.2GHz dual-core

Camera: 8 Megapixel

Display size: 4.3 inch (Reporting by Sinead Carew and Liana B. Baker; editing by Bernard Orr)