版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 5日 星期三 06:01 BJT

FACTBOX-New iPhone has similar specs to rival devices

 , Oct 4 Here's how the Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
iPhone 4S stacks up to rival devices from Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd (005930.KS), HTC Corp (2498.TW) and Motorola Mobility
(MMI.N) .
 iPhone 4S:
 Price: starts at $199 w/contract on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint
 Operating System: iOS 5
 Network: HSPA+ AT&T, CDMA Verizon, Sprint
 Memory: Starts at 16 GB
 Processor: dual-core, twice as fast as iPhone 4 processor
 but Apple declined to disclose actual speeds
 Camera: 8 megapixel
 Display: 3.5 inch
 Samsung Galaxy S II:
 Price: $229.99 w/contract at T-Mobile USA
 Operating system: Android
 Network: WiMax, HSPA
 Memory: 16 GB
 Processor: 1.2 Ghz dual core
 Camera: 8 megapixel
 Display size: 4.5 inch
 Motorola Droid Bionic:
 Price: at Verizon Wireless - $300 w/contract
 Operating System: Android
 Network: LTE/CDMA
 Memory: 16 GB
 Processor: 1 Ghz dual-core
 Camera: 8 Megapixel
 Display size: 4.3 inch
 HTC Sensation 4G
 Price at T-Mobile -$200 w/contract
 Operating System: Android
 Network: HSDPA Plus
 Memory: 1 GB
 Processor: 1.2GHz dual-core
 Camera: 8 Megapixel
 Display size: 4.3 inch
 (Reporting by Sinead Carew and Liana B. Baker; editing by
 Bernard Orr)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐