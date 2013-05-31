Apple joins other foreign brands in raising prices in Japan

TOKYO May 31 Apple Inc hiked prices of
iPads and iPods in Japan on Friday, becoming the latest and
highest-profile brand to join a growing list of foreign firms
asking Japanese consumers to pay more as a weakening yen
squeezes income.
The yen has fallen more than 20 percent against the
U.S. dollar since mid-November when then-opposition leader
Shinzo Abe prescribed a dose of radical monetary easing to
reverse years of sliding consumer prices as part of a
deflation-fighting policy, dubbed "Abenomics."
The Bank of Japan, under a new Abe-backed governor, in April
unleashed an intense burst of stimulus in promising to inject
$1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years to meet
its pledge of achieving 2 percent inflation in roughly two
years.
Apple, one of the most visible foreign companies in Japan,
raised the price of iPads by up to 13,000 yen ($130) at its
local stores. The 64 gigabyte iPad will now cost 69,800 yen, up
from 58,800 yen a day ago, an Apple store employee said. The 128
gigabyte model will cost 79,800 yen compared with 66,800 yen.
Apple also upped prices of its iPod music players by as much
as 6,000 yen and its iPad Mini 8,000 yen.
Mobile phone network operators SoftBank Corp and
KDDI Corp, which offer iPhones and iPads at their
stores, said they had not yet decided on whether to ask its
customers to pay more.
By raising prices amid a weakening yen, Apple joins luxury
jewellery maker Tiffany & Co, which recently raised its
prices even as sales jumped by 20 percent in Japan in local
currency terms during the first quarter.
More recently, German appliance maker Miele raised prices of
some products, such as its dishwashers, because of the weaker
yen. Volkswagen AG, the biggest foreign car company
in Japan, this month also increased the recommended prices of 14
car models by an average of 1.5 percent.
Pressure too is mounting on Japanese companies that shifted
production overseas under a stronger yen and now import products
to sell at home.
Speaking to investors on Thursday, Kazunori Takami, the head
of Panasonic Corp's appliance business, said his
company would have to consider shifting production of washing
machines and other appliances sold in the domestic market back
to Japan if the yen-dollar rate weakened to beyond 105 yen.